Yesterday’s post about Snowden seemed be controversial (although I didn’t intend for it to be.)
So now I’m curious: if you take him as a personality out of the equation, do you think it’s ever ok to leak information about what you suspect are super shady activities, either as an employee of the government, or of a corporation?
Are there conditions that make it justified? What would “super shady” mean for you? As I was writing this post, I came across this news item about Google employees fired for whistleblowing recently as well - additional food for thought.
As always, looking forward to a good discussion!
Previous open threads:
Open source tools from big tech companies
Good recommender systems
Open thread: Is whistleblowing ever ok?
Previous open threads:
Open source tools from big tech companies
Good recommender systems
