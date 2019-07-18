This week, I got an excellent question from a reader (keep them coming!).
Paul writes,
Following up on your two posts about recsys I can imagine that you receive a ton of replies aiming to point out the value of recsys and trying to refute your arguments. I would love to hear these other voices, or instead some kind of meta post contemplating your position on Netflix and what others say about it.
Surprisingly I haven’t received ANY replies arguing that the current state of recsys is good, so I’d love to open it up to readers.
So, what are the *best* recommender systems that you’ve encountered either at work or at your online lives?
Are there ANY good recommenders?
