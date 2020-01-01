Normcore Tech
One very bad Apple
Why is Apple's commitment to privacy going down the drain?
Vicki Boykis
Feb 4
5
Apple's Memoji and the uncanny valley
When a product is maybe too good
Vicki Boykis
Jan 30
1
You'll love our sponsored content
The unfortunate love child of Facebook, Google, and the online media
Vicki Boykis
Jan 28
3
Devices that delight
What was the last piece of tech that gave you pure joy?
Vicki Boykis
Jan 23
3
5
When you write a web server but you get served
The saga of Nginx, its founder, and the tech/politics that power the global web
Vicki Boykis
Jan 21
3
Leaving the Bardo
And back into the real world
Vicki Boykis
Jan 16
4
Good Rings don't scale
Why can't Ring just fix all its security issues?
Vicki Boykis
Jan 14
1
1
Normcore stickers are for sale!
Monetizing the Normcore philosophy through stickers, mugs, and notebooks.
Vicki Boykis
Jan 13
1
Nextdoor, a social network I don't hate
Although we'll see what I say in six months
Vicki Boykis
Jan 9
3
Open thread: How would you spend Google's healthcare ca$h?
I had a ton of feedback after publishing AI Won’t Save Healthcare earlier this week. Thank you for replying! The main counterargument to the art…
Vicki Boykis
Jan 8
16
12
AI won't save healthcare
What Google Health's new breast cancer research study tells us about the American healthcare industry
Vicki Boykis
Jan 6
9
1
Thank you paid Normcore subscribers!
Happy 2020, Normcore paid subscribers! I’m launching an experiment tomorrow selling Normcore laptop stickers. As a thank-you for subscribing and suppor…
Vicki Boykis
Jan 3
7
9
