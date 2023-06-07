Normcore Tech

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What are embeddings?
A very deep dive into deep learning
Jun 7, 2023
•
Vicki Boykis
47
5
3
February 2023
Where do we go from here
Ended friendship with old internet, new internet not here yet
Feb 28, 2023
•
Vicki Boykis
36
27
2
November 2022
The art of the long goodbye
What happens when we leave but never truly leave
Nov 7, 2022
•
Vicki Boykis
49
8
1
August 2022
What we talk about when we talk about The Algo
Algorithms are complex systems that are made up of half code, half humans
Aug 8, 2022
•
Vicki Boykis
26
2
May 2022
Duo, the Push, and the Bandits
Why am I terrified of a 2D owl?
May 23, 2022
•
Vicki Boykis
28
2
March 2022
With the Feed as my witness
How to make sense of a senseless world
Mar 20, 2022
•
Vicki Boykis
47
9
July 2021
Scaling Normcore way down
Goodbye on the Mersey, James Tissot, 1881 Hello friends! As you might have guessed from my four-month absence, I can no longer continue writing Normcore…
Jul 11, 2021
•
Vicki Boykis
31
7
March 2021
The luxury of length
Hi Friends,
Mar 14, 2021
•
Vicki Boykis
17
2
February 2021
The last miles and miles of the vaccine
One web dev versus the System
Feb 11, 2021
•
Vicki Boykis
7
8
Diamond hands, when memes became power ✋💎🤚
Our new, growing shared and unknowable Internet culture
Feb 4, 2021
•
Vicki Boykis
10
January 2021
The blank slate in your hands
How do we rebuild the internet from scratch?
Jan 27, 2021
•
Vicki Boykis
4
Containerized
Do you like boxes in boxes?
Jan 13, 2021
•
Vicki Boykis
14
2
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