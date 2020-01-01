Normcore Tech
Why is Apple's commitment to privacy going down the drain?
Vicki Boykis
Feb 4
When a product is maybe too good
Vicki Boykis
Jan 30 1
The unfortunate love child of Facebook, Google, and the online media
Vicki Boykis
Jan 28
What was the last piece of tech that gave you pure joy?
Vicki Boykis
Jan 23 5
The saga of Nginx, its founder, and the tech/politics that power the global web
Vicki Boykis
Jan 21
And back into the real world
Vicki Boykis
Jan 16
Why can't Ring just fix all its security issues?
Vicki Boykis
Jan 14 1
Monetizing the Normcore philosophy through stickers, mugs, and notebooks.
Vicki Boykis
Jan 13
Although we'll see what I say in six months
Vicki Boykis
Jan 9
Open thread: How would you spend Google's healthcare ca$h?I had a ton of feedback after publishing AI Won’t Save Healthcare earlier this week. Thank you for replying! The main counterargument to the art…
Vicki Boykis
Jan 8 12
What Google Health's new breast cancer research study tells us about the American healthcare industry
Vicki Boykis
Jan 6 1
Happy 2020, Normcore paid subscribers! I’m launching an experiment tomorrow selling Normcore laptop stickers. As a thank-you for subscribing and suppor…
Vicki Boykis
Jan 3 9
