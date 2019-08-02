Normcore Tech

Thread: Which companies do you trust?

Vicki Boykis

On Monday, I wrote about how most company decision-making processes, particularly those that generate the algorithms that shape our online lives, are extremely opaque.

Now I want to know: are there companies (of any kind) that you implicitly trust, or trust more than others? Discuss!

