Housekeeping: Help improve Normcore Tech!

2. New Blog Post: Type Hints in Python

I’ve finally had time to some real technical blogging, and done a write-up/exploration of type hints in Python, a big language feature that’s starting to be much more widely adopted.

Since the release of Python’s type hints in 2014, people have been working on adopting them into their codebase. We’re now at a point where I’d gamely estimate that about 20-30% of Python 3 codebases are using hints. Over the past year, I’ve been seeing them pop up in more and more books and tutorials. However, there’s still a lot of confusion around what they are (and what they’re even called - are they hints or annotations? For the sake of this article, I’ll call them hints), and how they can benefit your code base. When I started to investigate and weigh whether type hints made sense for me to use, I became super confused. So, like I usually do with things I don’t understand, I decided to dig in further, and am hopeful that this post will be just as helpful for others.

