🎶 Summertime and the working is constant

Vicki Boykis
Jun 5, 2019

Happy June! The weather here in Philly has been perfect the past couple of days, and in between washing chalk off my driveway and buying watermelon every single day, I’ve been thinking about summer.

Vicki Boykis@vboykis
Tracking extremely well against my OKR to buy and eat fresh watermelon every day this week so far.

May 26th 2019

For as many songs as we Americans have about summer and relaxation, we sure are awful at it. Not as awful as the South Koreans, but there is something in the American work culture that makes us incapable of taking time off for ourselves.

Blame it on American individualism, our Puritan roots, or just plain bad labor laws, we don’t take time off.

And, what’s even worse, we glorify not taking the time off. First, in a WWDC keynote a couple days ago, Tim Cook gave a shout-out to all Apple employees burning the midnight oil.

morgane@morgan_e_
tim cook applauding the engineers etc who gave up "nights, weekends, and time from their families" is ✨gross! ✨

June 3rd 2019

Alex 🌚@alexmuench
Tim Cook’s closing words: Thanks to all the people “giving up nights and weekends”. If this is Apple’s work ethic that’s really a shame ☹️😣

June 3rd 2019

What were these developers, designers, and other staffers staying late for? A $6,000 computer, an operating system for a tablet, and AirPods and eyeshadow for Memojis:

Desi Perkins@DesiPerkins
We have been busyyyyyyy!!!! So excited for this! Working with @Apple to show you the new iOS13 MEMOJI updates! Beauty and tech collide 🙌🏽 @patrickstarrr https://t.co/sHXD1mfqD9

June 3rd 2019

Of course, Paul Graham took some time to reinforce his idea that everyone in Silicon Valley needs to be working for pittance wages, under grueling conditions, in exchange for a one in a million chance to become Stripe.

Paul Graham@paulg
@patrickc "Maybe better founders could have..." Presumably Patrick knows what he means by that, but in case it's not clear, he's describing the empty set. If Patrick and John Collison had to work long hours to build something great, you will too.

June 4th 2019

I love Stripe since it (full disclosure) integrates with Substack to give me money from subscriptions, but not every company has to be the next Stripe, and even within Stripe, not everyone has to be the next Patrick or John. It’s been proven over and over again that humans need copious, repeated breaks from work in order to be productive.

Of course, most of the YCombinator crowd is not pushing that narrative. In this thread by Austen Allred, the CEO of Lambda School, a startup partially funded by Graham’s YCombinator, writes about how he lived in his car when he came to Silicon Valley. When his car broke, he hustled by scalping tickets. The story ends with him making $1500 and going to Subway as a treat.

Austen Allred@Austen
Because I'm thinking a lot about all the students on the edge of a new life and thinking about giving up, I'm going to share a story I've never shared before. Many of you know I lived in my car when I first moved to Silicon Valley. Few know that car broke down one day. [0/n]

May 22nd 2019

He got a lot of laudatory replies with comments about hustle and struggle, and how inspirational it is. But not a lot of discussion about why it’s so hard for someone to make it in Silicon Valley, one of the wealthiest, if not the wealthiest, areas in the country, or what resources are available for the homeless in Silicon Valley, for example. Why these kinds of stories

Finally, this story from Man Repeller (once a fashion blog run by a single blogger in New York, now, predictably, through American grit, hustle, and acid-washed jeans, a media empire), just made me depressed:

What happened to the lunch hour? It’s been a hot topic of debate for at least the last decade. According to 2018 research, over half of Americans feel unable to take a full lunch break. And per a recent Take Back The Lunch Break survey, 20 percent of North American workers worry their bosses will think they’re not hard working if they take regular lunch breaks.

In his seminal book, “Working”, which I highly recommend everyone at least browse through, Studs Terkel talks about the brutality of constantly going to work, regardless of the setting:

This book, being about work, is, by its very nature, about violence — to the spirit as well as to the body. It is about ulcers as well as accidents, about shouting matches as well as fistfights, about nervous breakdowns as well as kicking the dog around. It is, above all (or beneath all), about daily humiliations. To survive the day is triumph enough for the walking wounded among the great many of us.

Work is hard on people, and we need breaks from it to feel human. All of the above mildly horrify me as a person who extremely values a 40-hour work week. Maybe I won’t change the world, make a dent in it, get to design a $6,000 cheese grater,

Ca$h-out Chris@ClonekidIsTaken
Here's the specs inside that MacPro.

June 3rd 2019

or create that perfect spreadsheet. But I leave work every day (or at least try) knowing that my brain is full, and I’m done for the day, moving on to thinking about other stuff like my family and the above tweet.

Because, what, really, are we skipping the downtime for? In his essay (and, subsequently book), On Bullshit Jobs, David Graeber posits that some of us, founders of unicorn companies excluded, are just working harder for jobs that don’t necessarily matter to society, but more importantly, to ourselves.

However! There is some hope.

Natalie, the CEO of Wildbit, a company that’s previously written about its experiments with increases in leisure time for employees, is taking an extended vacation this summer:

Natalie Nagele@natalienagele
📣 I'm going to step away from work for 5 weeks! Inspired by friends (hi @nickfrancis) and with the support of my team, I'll be awk starting next week. This is gonna be fun (or terrifying). Twitter is the first thing to be deleted from my phone Monday morning 😝

June 3rd 2019

DHH, the CTO at Basecamp (and the guy with All The Years of Ruby on Rails experience), has also previously talked at length about the damaging harm of overwork culture:

DHH@dhh
It’s heart-warming how many people are noting @tim_cook’s celebration of working nights’n’weekends and refusing to applaud extractive sacrifices. Overwork isn’t cool, especially not on a regular, expected, and self-imposed schedule. Deal with a crisis, sure. A release ain’t that.

June 4th 2019

Of course, he has a dog in the game with a book to sell, but it’s refreshing to see at least some people that influence hiring and promotion decisions speaking out.

So, how much longer before we reach complete burnout? Let’s not find out, and together, take that lunch hour, that day at the beach, put those Slack notifications away, and relax, even if for a little bit.

Art: Young Ladies on the Banks of the Seine (Summer), Courbet 1856

